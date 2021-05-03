South Africa: Eastern Cape Drought - Nelson Mandela Bay's Dying Dams

2 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis and Deon Ferreira

The two major dams for the Eastern Cape's biggest metro, Nelson Mandela Bay, are running dry and with no major rain forecast, the city is facing an unprecedented water crisis.

Flowers, trees and vegetation grow in spaces where once, around 2015, there was water in Nelson Mandela Bay's two biggest dams. The metro, consisting of Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) and Despatch is home to an estimated 1.3 million people.

Kouga dam caretaker Vuyani Dlomo looks over the dam that is now only 4.5% full, the lowest level since its construction between 1959 and 1969. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality last week launched a major campaign to urge residents to save water as dam levels dropped to new lows. The area has been in the grip of a prolonged drought.

A flower grows on the dry bottom of the Kouga Dam. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Garth Sampson of the South African Weather Service said to save the situation, the Langkloof, where the catchment area is, would have to receive more than 50mm of rain in 24 hours.

"We need a flood," he said.

Grass and vegetation is growing where there once was water in the Kouga...

