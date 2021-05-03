Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 518 Cured Patients Back Home

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has not recorded any cases of COVID-19 in the community during the last 24 hours.
518 patients considered cured have returned home.
Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:
421 cases recorded through Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.
121 cases recorded in quarantine (negative patients on admission).
37 cases registered following targeted screening.
7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Number of local active cases: 46.
Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in a communiqué this afternoon.