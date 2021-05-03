Egypt: Sisi Greets Pope Tawadros On Easter

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 01/05/2021 sent a cable to Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of St. Mark Diocese to greet him on Easter.

In his cable, Sisi hailed the good bonds of fraternity and sincere feelings shared by all Egyptians, Muslims and Christians, saying he prays to Allah to protect Egypt and its great people and bless it with happiness and peace for always, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The President sent a similar cable of greetings to the Egyptian expats abroad, wishing them a happy Easter.