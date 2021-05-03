Egypt: PM Contacts Governors to Check On Availability of Medicines, Oxygen

1 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli contacted governors on Saturday 01/05/2021 to ensure that preventive measures against the coronavirus epidemic are fully applied and check on the availability of medicines and oxygen, especially in the Upper Egypt governorates which are suffering from a higher tally of infections.

Madbouli's directives to the governors focused on strictly adhering to the coronavirus-related precautionary measures, especially in public places, shopping malls, restaurants and workplaces, in addition to continuing a ban on public events or activities and closing parks, gardens and beaches during Easter and spring celebrations.

The premier urged citizens to follow the precautionary health guidelines against the viral disease, such as avoiding large gatherings, wearing face masks, abiding by physical distancing rules and practicing good hygiene to be covid safe.

