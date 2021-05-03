Egypt: Sisi Says Egyptian Worker Real Wealth of Nation, Engine of Development

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi described Egyptian workers as the real wealth of the nation and the engine of development.

In a televised speech marking the Labor Day, President Sisi expressed his appreciation for all male and female workers across Egypt on their distinguished efforts to foster the development process.

Since the launch of the development process in the past few years, the Egyptians have set an example for promoting the value of work which stemmed from their keenness on building a homeland with dignity despite the great challenges that the country faced, Sisi said.

Sisi said successive achievements and mega projects witnessed in Egypt over the past few years represent a testimony to the ingenuity and steadfastness of this great people who are keen to change their present and build a better future.

Rapid changes in the working methods and production mechanisms push for competition as well as sharing through constant training to enhance people's capabilities and get acquainted with experiences of other nations, the president added.

The President called on Egyptian workers to train on the use of information technology, technological applications, artificial intelligence and automation to find a place in the modern age.

President Sisi expressed his confidence in the capability of Egypt's workers to continue the development process to build a better future.

"Your noble efforts are much appreciated," Sisi said, greeting all workers on the Labor Day.