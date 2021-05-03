Egypt: Sisi - Hard, Sincere Work Only Way to Achieve Development and Build Our Modern State

The only way to achieve development and build a modern nation is through the hard and earnest work of its people, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said Saturday 01/05/2021 expressing his greetings and appreciation to all Egyptian workers on the occasion of Labor Day.

In a post on his official social media account, the president also said he is proud of all Egyptian workers, noting that Labor Day is an occasion that highlights the great role played by workers in the process of building and developing the nation and strengthening its economy.

"Labor Day is a symbol of giving and sacrifice and sincerity and devotion," he said. "By celebrating it, we affirm that there is no way to achieve development and build our modern state, except through hard and sincere work."