Egypt: Transportation Minister Follows Up Administrative Capital's Major Projects

Minister of Transportation Kamel al Wazir on Saturday 01/05/2021 paid an inspection tour of light rail transit (LRT) and monorail projects of the New Administrative Capital.

During the tour, Wazir inspected the 15-feddan Adly Mansour Central Interchange Station, which will include a full-service transportation complex and a commercial investment area to exchange services between five different means of transport, as it includes a third line metro station (opened and operated), a light rail transit (LRT) a railway station, a superjet station, and a shuttle bus station.

He was kept posted on the projects' latest implementation rates.

The minister asserted the importance of working around the clock and fully sticking to the timetable to finalize the project in a way that copes up with the high-quality standards.

Afterwards, the minister checked on the progress of work at the monorail project in the new capital which extends 56.5 kilometres long divided into 22 stations.

Wazir said the total length of the two monorail lines in the new capital and 6th of October city hits 98.5 kilometres with 34 stations, adding that this project is implemented by a consortium grouping Orascom, Bombardier and Arab Contractors.