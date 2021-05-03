Egypt: Armed Forces Disinfect Cairo Major Churches to Protect Easter Celebrators

The Armed Forces' General Command on Saturday 01/05/2021 directed relevant specialized departments to disinfect and sterilize areas and places of worship frequented by large number of people during the Easter season.

The move comes as part of the Armed Forces' active role in supporting the government to carrying out its plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

It also falls within the framework of the Armed Forces' keenness on joining Coptic brethren in their Easter celebrations.

Vehicles and teams were deployed to sterilize and disinfect Cairo's St. Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Abbasiya district, the Church of the Virgin Mary in El-Zeitoun district, St. Mark Church in Shoubra, the Basilica Church of Heliopolis and the Heliopolis Evangelical Church.