Egypt: Armed Forces Disinfect Cairo Major Churches to Protect Easter Celebrators

1 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Armed Forces' General Command on Saturday 01/05/2021 directed relevant specialized departments to disinfect and sterilize areas and places of worship frequented by large number of people during the Easter season.

The move comes as part of the Armed Forces' active role in supporting the government to carrying out its plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

It also falls within the framework of the Armed Forces' keenness on joining Coptic brethren in their Easter celebrations.

Vehicles and teams were deployed to sterilize and disinfect Cairo's St. Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Abbasiya district, the Church of the Virgin Mary in El-Zeitoun district, St. Mark Church in Shoubra, the Basilica Church of Heliopolis and the Heliopolis Evangelical Church.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.