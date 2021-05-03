Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Negative Results for All 536 Pcr Tests Carried Out Today

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has conducted 536 PCR tests as at 17 00 hours today.

The results of the tests conducted are negative.

The number of active cases at the local level is therefore 46.

518 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

- 421 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

- 121 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

- 37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

- 7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued tomorrow.