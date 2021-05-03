Algeria: General Manager of National Public Television Dismissed

2 May 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — General Manager of the public television establishment (EPTV), Ahmed Bensebane, has been dismissed on Sunday, said the Ministry of Communication.

The deputy director general, Fethi Saidi, will temporarily manage, said the same source.

