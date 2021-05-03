Egypt: Transport Minister Directs Action to Complete Electric Train Project

Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir has urged action to complete implementation of a high-speed electric train project linking Cairo's Helwan district and the Red Sea city of Ain el Sokhna while passing through the New Capital.

Wazir stressed that the project is the starting point for developing a network of electric trains that would contribute to making a quantum leap in the transport domain in Egypt.

The minister - accompanied by heads of the National Authority for Tunnels and the General Authority for Roads and Bridges - made the remarks Sunday as he inspected the project.

The first rail line of the electric train would run from Ain el Sokhna on the Red Sea to New Alamein on the Mediterranean coast, passing through the New Capital in the east of Cairo, he added.

Egypt has signed a deal with German giant Siemens to carry out the project of the high-speed rail line, which links the Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts.