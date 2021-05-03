Egypt: Environment Ministry Closes Central Protectorates On Sham El Nessim

Environment Minister Yassmin Fouad decided on Sunday to close all central protectorates during Sham el Nessim celebrations as part of the state's strategy to curb the coronavirus spread as well as maintain the safety of its citizens.

In a statement, the minister said Cairo's Wadi Degla and Fayyoum protectorates will be closed during the spring celebrations.

She underlined the importance of applying all coronavirus precautions and taking firm procedures against any violator as the country has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases.

The move comes after governors of Cairo, Alexandria, Qalyoubia, Damietta and Sohag all issued directives to close public parks and beaches during Sham el Nessim to mitigate the spread of the pandemic.

Egypt is currently suffering from a third coronavirus wave and new daily cases rose above 1,000, in the past three days, for the first time since 9 January.