The Higher Education Ministry raised on Sunday the state of alert at all university hospitals and emergency departments across the nation on the occasion of Sham el Nessim.

In a statement, the ministry said the number of doctors was increased in all emergency departments and a sufficient stockpile of medicines was provided in each hospital.

The ministry greeted Egyptians on Sham el Nessim and Easter, urging all citizens to abide by precautionary measures to maintain their safety.