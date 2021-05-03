Egypt Reports 1,051 New Coronavirus Cases, 67 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said late Sunday that 1,051 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 229,635.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 67 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 13,469

As many as 800 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 172,342 so far, the spokesman said.