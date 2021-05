President Abdel Fattah El Sisi greeted on Sunday Egyptian people on Sham el Nessim and Easter

On his official page on social media websites, Sisi said I greet the Egyptian people on the occasion of Sham El Nessim and Easter, two occasions that reflect the unity of this nation and the cohesion of its people.

Egypt has proven throughout all ages that its Muslims and Copts are one fabric that will never tear apart, the President said.

Long live Egypt, he added.