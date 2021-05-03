Sudan: Mini Arko Minawi Appointed As Governor of Darfur

Khartoum — Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday appointed former rebel leader Mini Arko Minawi as the governor of the western Darfur region.

Minawi is the leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) which began fighting the government, among other rebel groups of Darfur, since 2003 accusing it of targeting the non-Arab citizens of the region.

The decision was taken in accordance with the provisions of the Constitutional Document of the transitional period and Juba peace agreement signed last year between the government of the Sudan and the rebel coalition of the Sudan Revolutionary Front.