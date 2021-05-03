South Sudan: Aid Workers Murdered in South Sudan Civil Strife

Khartoum — ATTACKS against aid workers in recent days have underlined South Sudan's notoriety as one of the most dangerous places for humanitarian personnel.

Four peacekeepers have already lost their lives in 2021.

Alain Noudéhou, the Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, has condemned the recent violent attacks.

The envoy said vulnerable people's humanitarian needs would deepen if aid workers were not able to safely resume their activities.

On April 28, youth attacked staff from a United Nations agency and a national non-governmental organization (NGO) were physically assaulted in separate incidents in Torit town, Eastern Equatoria region.

Last week, youth entered an international humanitarian group compound and physically attacked staff, resulting in multiple injuries.

Some humanitarian organizations have relocated staff to safer areas.

Many humanitarian activities have been suspended, including critical assistance in the areas of health and nutrition.

United Nations peacekeepers have been deployed to Ruweng to protect humanitarian workers and prevent further violence.

South Sudan degenerated into civil war in 2013, two years after independence from Sudan.