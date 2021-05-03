South Sudan: Aid Workers Murdered in South Sudan Civil Strife

3 May 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Raji Bashir

Khartoum — ATTACKS against aid workers in recent days have underlined South Sudan's notoriety as one of the most dangerous places for humanitarian personnel.

Four peacekeepers have already lost their lives in 2021.

Alain Noudéhou, the Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, has condemned the recent violent attacks.

The envoy said vulnerable people's humanitarian needs would deepen if aid workers were not able to safely resume their activities.

On April 28, youth attacked staff from a United Nations agency and a national non-governmental organization (NGO) were physically assaulted in separate incidents in Torit town, Eastern Equatoria region.

Last week, youth entered an international humanitarian group compound and physically attacked staff, resulting in multiple injuries.

Some humanitarian organizations have relocated staff to safer areas.

Many humanitarian activities have been suspended, including critical assistance in the areas of health and nutrition.

United Nations peacekeepers have been deployed to Ruweng to protect humanitarian workers and prevent further violence.

South Sudan degenerated into civil war in 2013, two years after independence from Sudan.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.