Kenya: Volleyball Team to Play Friendlies in Brazil Camp

Kenya women's volleyball team Malkia Strikers will play a number of friendly matches during its high-performance training camp in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The team, which is scheduled to leave for Brazil this weekend for a 45-day training camp, will play Argentina, Brazil's Under-20 national team, and top Brazilian clubs such as Osasco Voleibol Clube.

Osasco Voleibol Clube play in the Brazilian Superliga and last won the title in 2012. The team also won the FIVB Women's Club World Championship.

Itambe/Minas, are the reigning Brazilian volleyball league champions while Dentil/Praira and Rexona-Adez are the other top clubs in the league.

Luizomar de Moura who is one of the four coaches that were seconded to Malkia Strikers by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) works as the team manager of Osasco. Kenya's other coaches are Jefferson Arosti, strength and Conditioning Trainer, Marcelo Vitorino de Souza and Team manager Roberto Opice.

On Friday, Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok said a lot will be taken into account when naming the final squad of 12 players who will represent the country in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled for July 23 to August 8.

The Brazilians are training the team alongside the local technical bench led by Bitok, Japheth Munala and Josp Barasa, and team manager Alfred Chedotum.

Bitok trimmed the squad to 15 players on Wednesday, leaving out Joan Jelagat, Jemimah Siangu, Josephine Wafula and Carolyne Sirengo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport Latin America and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The remaining 15 players will further be evaluated in Brazil to determine who will qualify for the final list.

"I know there are many interests from relatives, clubs, coaches, friends and other family members who wish to have their preferred players make it to the Olympics team, but not all individual interests shall be met," Bitok said.

We are giving open and equal opportunity to all players. Brazilian coaches will be part of the selection and personal statistics and merit will count and not history," said Bitok.

As at Wednesday, Brazil had registered 14.6 million cases of coronavirus, 12 million have recovered and 401,000 have died.

Bitok said the team will continue bubble training in Brazil and players will abide by the health protocols of the host nation before they fly back home in June for more training.

The final Kenyan squad of 12 players will head to Kurobe city, Japan with other Team Kenya athletes on July 7, from where they will proceed to Tokyo.