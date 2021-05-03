Kenya: Bullish Kenyans Keen to Rattle Established Order

Silesia — Kenya has all it takes to secure a podium place at the World Relays 4x200m relay women in today's final at Selisia Stadium in Poland, said a cocky Maximilla Imali on Saturday.

Imali is in the useful Kenyan quartet that also has Doreen Waka, Susan Nyambura and Monica Zefania.

Kenya were entered in the straight final and will fight it out against Ecuador (best time - 1:35.91), Ireland (1:36.90), Denmark (1:39.35) and Poland (1:35.50).

USA hold the world record of 1:27.46 with Jamaica owning the championships record of1:29.04. However but nations are not represented here.

"This is a world championships event and we just need to put in the effort to be in the podium for the medals. We prepared well back at home and we expect good results at the end of the day," said Imali.

Nyambura, who is also the assistant captain, shared Imali's sentiments.

"It will be a competitive race but we have done good calculations on how to beat the good teams at their own game and be in the medal bracket. The weather is a little bit cold but we hope that won't affect our performance on the track," she said.

Zefania was more cautious: "Our opponents have better times than us but we have done all the preparations expected and it's just about implementation to get into the medal bracket."

The race will be held at 8:59pm Kenyan time.

The Kenyan 4x200m relay men will also head straight to the final on Sunday.

The team will be led by flyer Mark Otieno, who will look to Mike Mokamba, Hesbon Ochieng and Elijah Matayo to mount a meaningful challenge for glory.

The Otieno team holds the national record time of 1:22.35 and will be battling it out with the hosts Poland (best time - 1:21.22), Ecuador (1:27.22), Portugal, Denmark (1:25.53) and Germany (1:21.26).

Otieno said that small mistakes are what they will be avoiding that might cost them a medal in the event.

"My team is good and after good preparations and support from the coaches and support team, we are confident that we shall run well and come out with something in Poland," said Otieno.

Action started last night with the heats in the 4x400m, 4x100m relays men and women, and 4x400m mixed relay.

The 4x400m relay mixed final and 2x2x400m relay mixed final were due to be held late yesterday night.

The first 10 teams in 4x100m and 4x400m will secure qualification to the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Sunday's programme:

Time Gender Event Round

8:20pm Mixed 4x400m relay Final

8:35pm Men 4x100m relay Final

8:46pm Women 4x100m relay Final

8:59pm Women 4x200m relay Final

9:13pm Men 4x200m relay Final

9:26pm Women 4x400m relay Final

9:42pm Men 4x400m relay Final