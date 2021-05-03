Namibia: Simon Notches Up 14th Victory

Harry Simon Junior put his recent troubles behind him to notch up a 14th consecutive professional victory against Dominikus Weyulu at the Nampower Convention Centre on Saturday night.

Two weeks ago the MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing Academy terminated Simon's contract due to íll-discipline', but Immanuel Moses of AC Promotions immediately stepped in to sign up the talented young fighter, and on Saturday night he once again did what he does best in the ring.

Weyulu gave a brave performance, but Simon dominated with his longer reach and quick hand speed and comfortably won the eight-round welterweight fight with all three judges scoring it 60-54 in his favour.

Simon had Weyulu in trouble in the fourth round, landing some quick combinations, but he couldn't put the rugged Weyulu down, who showed a lot of guts to see out the round.

From then on Simon dominated, landing shots at will, but he couldn't knock out the resilient Weyulu, who managed to see out the fight.

Afterwards, Simon said Weyulu brought out the best in him.

"The game plan was to outclass him like we did now. I really wanted to take him out, I didn't want the fight to go past four rounds, but the guy is strong, he worked hard, he was ready and he brought out the best in me.

"I want to thank the man upstairs, my father, my mother, my trainers AC and Martin, and my uncle - without these guys this performance would not have been possible. I also want to thank my manager Imms and my father who is also my manager, they will prepare the next step in my career, and all I can do is to keep fit and remain optimistic," he added.

Simon said he didn't agree with Tobias' training and vision.

"I see myself within two years being a world calibre fighter, but with him I don't see myself being there, because he will give us the fights, but not the proper training that we need.

"He already has his own trainers, but now I have my own training and fitness team, and my own management, so the future is ours and we are going to clean up the division," he said.

In the main fight of the evening, the promising Flame 'Special One' Nangolo notched up his sixth successive victory with a unanimous points victory against Gustav Petrus in a super bantamweight fight, with the three judges scoring it 79-72, 79-72, 80-71 in his favour.

Nangolo knocked Petrus down to the canvas with a left hook in the second round, and although Petrus soon got up and gave a brave display, Nangolo dominated the fight with his speed and snappy combinations.

Afterwards he said it was an easy fight.

"It was an easy fight for me and I just had to box. They say when you take less punishment you last longer in the game and I just did what I was supposed to do to get the win. All the rounds were mine so I'm just happy and now I'm looking for bigger things in July', when I hope to fight for the African title," he said.

Nangolo, meanwhile, called Phillipus Énergy' Nghitumbwa out for a fight.

"My skill levels can't be matched, no one has my skill levels, and I'm just too good for these kids. There's only one boy here in Namibia left, he's the only one, and that's Energy, but I'm too special for Energy, so let's get it on, it will be an easy fight," he said.

The other results of the May Day Boxing Bonanza were as follows:

Alfeus Shaanika beat Roman Ndaindila on a first round knockout in a welterweight fight.

Mathews Nghikevali beat Antonio Moses on points in a flyweight fight.

Hafeni Ngesheya beat Reinhold Mathews on points in a lightweight fight.

Johnny Herman beat Immanuel Shapaka on points in a bantamweight fight.

The lightweight fight between Paulus Morgan and Johannes Andreas was a no contest after the fight had to be stopped due to a clash of heads.

Lineekela Nghifindaka beat Sigopi Elifas on points in a junior welterweight fight.