Mauritius: Statement from Prime Minister of Mauritius on Donation of 200 Oxygen Concentrators to India

3 May 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Republic of Mauritius has donated medical equipment to the Republic of India to assist India in its fight against a resurgence of Covid-19 joining the efforts of the international community to support India in its moment of emergency.

Mauritius sent a shipment of 200 oxygen concentrators, which have arrived in Mumbai today. The oxygen concentrators will help to deal with the shortage of oxygen available to India’s medical staff.

Mauritius stands in solidarity with India which has made a crucial contribution to the global fight against Covid-19 this year by distributing vaccines made in its Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for Covaxin to many countries.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth said:

“Mauritius and India are united in the fight against Covid-19. Today the Republic of Mauritius has donated 200 oxygen concentrators to help medical staff in India treat people suffering from the virus. Our hearts and prayers go out to the people of India in these difficult times and my thoughts are with Prime Minister Modi and his government in this daunting fight against the Covid-19 virus.”

