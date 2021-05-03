Namibia: City of Windhoek Council in Brief

WINDHOEK mayor Job Amupanda last week announced that the municipality has secured a grant of N$38 million through its cooperation agreement with the city of Bremen in Germany to fund its water-related relief programmes, Covid-19 response and solid waste management-related projects.

Amupanda also revealed that the municipality has received N$2,8 million from the United Nations Development Program to fund its Okukuna projects aimed at promoting urban agriculture, and food and nutrition security.

He said the municipality is discussing with the United Nations World Food Programme how they can collaborate on urban agriculture.

In addition, the municipality received N$1,6 million from the Roads Authority and the Road Fund Administration to fund the installation of traffic lights at three crucial intersections that are congested daily.

These intersections, Amupanda said, are Monte Christo/Matshitshi (known as Havana four way), Otjomuise/Claudius Kandovazu/Eveline and Otjomuise/Monte Christo. The mayor said the help with traffic lights is crucial as the municipality had no budget for traffic lights for the past four years.

Pre-paid water meters approved

The municipal council last week approved a plan to roll out the installation of prepaid water meters to reduce residents' water-consumption debts.

The prepaid devices will replace current water meters, which have been blamed for residents' skyrocketing water bills.

At the moment, the municipality has purchased about 300 prepaid meters, which would be installed in the first phase, according to documents.

The council will prioritise pensioners and vulnerable people, defaulting clients, and eager and willing to pay clients.

Council documents state that a clear demarcation and indication of charges will be displayed on the customer receipt, such as the pre-paid water consumption tariffs, pre-paid water basic tariffs, and pre-paid water service connection repayment fees for the pre-paid water customer.

Defaulting customers will be compelled to install a pre-paid water meter and sign a loan agreement with the City of Windhoek to recover debt and pay for the pre-paid water meter and service connection fee over a period of five years at 11% interest.

Anti-fraud policy

The Windhoek municipal council last week approved an anti-fraud policy, according to documents seen by The Namibian, laying out Windhoek's formal stance and statement on fraud and corruption.

The policy will also reinforce existing systems, policies and procedures to deter, prevent, detect, react, and mitigate or minimise the impact of fraud and corruption at the municipality.

City consults on new Shebeen policy

The municipality of Windhoek has started consultations to develop a new policy to guide the development of shebeens in residential areas.

Documents from last week's council meeting show that the municipality will approach the University of Namibia and the Namibia University of Science and Technology to collaborate on the proposed study.

The municipality will also engage the public to get input on shebeens in residential areas.