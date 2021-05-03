Nigeria: Minister Lauds Nexim African Trade Initiatives

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed has lauded the Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank's enhancement of its Intra-African Trade Initiatives as it prepares for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Zainab who gave the commendation in Abuja at the inauguration of non-executive directors of the bank, Malam Kabiru Hassan, and Mr Ede Dafinone, tasked NEXIM to boost exports in agriculture, manufacturing and services.

The commendation was based on a report of the bank's expansion framework for the non-oil sector and its achievements in returning to profitability while reducing non-performing loans.

She said the two appointees join the NEXIM board with diverse private sector backgrounds. While Kabiru has been in the business of commodity since 2012 after a stint with Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Dafinone is highly experienced in the export and import business.

Charging the two, she said: "I have no doubt that your selection and subsequent appointments were based on your track records of achievements. I dare say, NEXIM Bank has been given more impetus to succeed in achieving its mandates."

The Managing Director of NEXIM, Mr Abba Bello, said the appointees would add value to NEXIM as he pledged the management's commitment to its economic diversification strategy.