Angola: Sagrada Esperança Suffer First Defeat in Girabola

Luanda — Sagrada Esperança were defeated in the home of Sporting de Cabinda by 0-1, in a game of the 17th round of the First Division National Football Championship (Girabola2021), played this Saturday, at Tafe stadium, thus suffering the first defeat in the competition.

The lone goal of the game was scored in the 20th minute by Glaucio Fanfa, in a match in which the visitors were unable to materialize their favouritism, losing their unbeaten record in the competition.

Despite this first defeat, the representatives of the north-eastern Lunda Norte Province remain provisionally in the lead, with 38 points, while Sporting de Cabinda have 17, in the 13th position.

However due to bio-safety measures against the Covid-19 pandemic, the games are being played behind closed doors, in contrast to the 10 percent previously allowed.

