Nigeria: Ibedc Sensitises Oyo Residents On Safety Measures

3 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Kemi Olaitan

Ibadan — The Chief Operating Officer (COO), Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Mr. John Ayodele, has charged people in the franchise area of the company to be safety conscious and steer clear of high tension wires.

He gave the charge in Ibadan, Oyo State, while sensitising residents of the state on safety precautions as part of activities to mark this year's World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

Ayodele who was represented by the Head, Operational Compliance, Mr. Victor Ojelabi, at the event held at the Abuja Unit of Egbeda Interstate branch, where top management team of IBEDC and members of Oyo State Park Management System (PMS) were present, said the sensitisation exercise was to partner with the drivers, park managers and other residents of the state, not to park their vehicles indiscriminately.

He said the distribution company has taken it upon itself to preach on safety measures, stating that one of the safety measures is for members of the public not to build houses, shops, religious centres, signpost or erect canopies under power lines.

According to him, "We are partnering with the park managers to pass the message of safety.

We are doing this so that the drivers do not park under high tension wire.

"They have been doing a good job most especially the Chairman as they have been very helpful and cooperating and that is why we are bringing the sensitisation to this place.

"Indeed we need to acknowledge him for his cooperation and partnership and to also implore him to do more not only in Ibadan but other parts of Oyo State. We want all the people in our franchise area to embrace the message of safety, to know that safety is very important in what they are doing."

