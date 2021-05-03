Liberia: Jeety Feeds Over 1,350 Inmates

Indian Businessman Upjit Singh Sachedeva (Jeety) over the weekend distributed hot cooked meal sufficient to cover over 1,350 inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison or South Beach.

"We have come here to distribute food to them. We have brought ... sufficient food to cover over 1,350 people," Mr. Sachedeva said during the distribution exercise inside the prison compound in Monrovia Friday, 30 April.

Flanked his team from the Jeety Trading Corporation during the distribution exercise, Mr. Sachedeva said he was very grateful to be back at the prison compound as he has promised to once a month feed the prisoners there.

The immediate past Indian Consul General in Liberia revealed that the food available for distribution included rice, beans, meat, juice and water.

Mr. Sachedeva noted that he and his team were at South Beach to identify with the inmates because prison is not only a confinement center, but it is also where you are reformed. According to him, to reform it needs a little bit of [good] food, adding that he sees it as his duty to do a little to solve that.

He told Prison Superintendent Mr. Varney Lake that he was grateful that he had been given the opportunity to go and distribute food to the prisoners, saying that the donation did not come from any source, but from the Jeety Trading Corporation.

Mr. Sachedeva's food distribution at the Monrovia Central Prison came just within a week after the Indian businessman and philanthropist was honored and decorated by Liberian authorities with the rank of Knight Grand Commander of Humane Order of African Redemption during a cocktail reception held in honor of members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps here.

At that event on 23 April, Mr. Sachedeva renewed his pledge to continue his humanitarian and philanthropist works even having ended his tour of duty as India's honorary consul general in Liberia.

Mr. Sachedeva became the first Indian in African history to have been awarded the highest award by a sitting Liberian president since Liberia declared its independence on July 26, 1847.

His efforts in forging friendship, cordiality, peace and love between Liberia and India and enormous contributions to the growth of Liberia's commercial sector have been recognized by both the past and current governments.

Responding to Mr. Sachedeva over the weekend, Monrovia Central Prison Superintendent Mr. Varney Lake said he was gratified by Mr. Sachedeva's kind gesture, noting that it was not the first, second or third time that the Indian businessman has identified with the prison compound.

"We have been in good partnership with Jeety and his people. They are always here assisting us in the process," Mr. Lake said.

On behalf of the administration and the beneficiaries of the donation, Mr. Lake said he was very grateful and expressed confidence that Mr. Sachedeva will continue as he has always said.