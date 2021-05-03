Liberia: NEC Discloses Cash Payment From Govt

3 May 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Elections Commission, (NEC), says the Government of Liberia has begun to release funds on the balance of the 3.5 million United States from the conduct of the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections.

The Chairperson of the National Elections Commission, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah said, the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning Friday started the process to transfer Five Hundred Thousand United States Dollars to the NEC.

Chairperson Madam Browne Lansanah said, as soon as this process is completed and the money is transferred in the account of the Commission, the process to pay liabilities to local and international venders, who rendered services to the NEC during the 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, SSE, will begin.

However, the NEC anticipates that the government will soon transfer the balance of the funds to the NEC.

The Chairperson of the National Elections Commission made the disclosure Friday, 30 April 2021 at the close of the five-day Internal Lessons Learned Conference from the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections and Constitutional Referendum in Buchanan City, in Grand Bassa County.

Madam Browne Lansanah promised that recommendations from the lessons learned conference, which amongst other things called for the timely submission of the Commission's budget to authorities will be fully implemented.

