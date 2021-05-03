Liberia: We Hold Nothing Against Turay Family

-- Dr. Ireland, as he lays daughter to rest

Dr. Philip Ireland, the father of the late Precious Pearl Ireland who was killed by her 16 - year - old school mate Jovanus Oliver Turay at the Cyber-Ed Christian School in Congo Town says his family wants nothing from the Turay Family.

While paying tribute over the remains of his late daughter at the Harvest Continental Cathedral Church in Oldest Congo Town over the weekend, Dr. Ireland said his family has forgiven the perpetrator and the entire Turay families, and they hold northing in heart against them.

Dr. Ireland's 14 - year - old daughter Precious Ireland was killed in a fatal shooting incident allegedly carried out by suspect Jovanus oliver Turay in the morning of 13 April at the Cyber-Ed Christian School, causing parents to rush on the campus to take their kids to safety.

Police picked up suspect Turay and 17 - year - old person of interest suspect Matthew Gonkerwon immediately following the fatal shooting of victim Precious Ireland on the school campus in Sophie Community, Congo Town.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for medical attention, but was pronounced dead upon arrival by nurses on duty. According to police, suspects Jovanus Oliver Turay and Matthew Gonkerwon were picked up early Tuesday morning at 8:00 AM by the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

The shooter has been placed in a safe home while the police investigate the matter.

The late Precious Ireland was born on 2 December 2006 and she was laid to rest on Friday, 30 April 2021 at the Kaiser Memorial Cemetery in Brewerville, Montserrado County after being shot dead allegedly by her school mate Turay.

In his final words to his daughter at the Harvest Continental Cathedral in Congo Town before her burial, Dr. Ireland expressed regret over his daughter's sudden demise and openly disclosed that his family forgives Jovanus Turay for his action. Dr. Ireland stressed the need for reconciliation and peace among families.

"As head of the family, we the family, we forgive Jovanus, his father and everybody that have to do with that family hundred percent," Dr. Ireland said.

Dr. Ireland further professed blessings upon Jovanus and offered prayers for the suspect, his family and the nation at large.

Additionally, dr. Ireland said "In fact, to take one step forward, we bless you, we pray for Jovanus, we take one step further again, we ask God he will be a better father, a better husband, we will never serve the enemy, we hold to God. That is our tribute for the beloved Precious."

Referring to some disasters that revenge has caused for Liberia, Dr. Philip Ireland said Liberians have witnessed a series of bloodshed and deep-rooted hatred originating from different reasons that could be peacefully spoken about if addressed.

"We don't want anything. We don't want blood for blood. We don't want any revenge. Our country has seen too much of that, we forgive, we require nothing", he added.

Sharing is memories about Precious' life, Dr. Ireland reflected on the uncontrollable and unwavering love and concern she showed him when he was taken home after a medical report revealed that he had Ebola.

"She often fed me, when I never even had the appetite to eat. She was a beautiful child and very kind and loving soul", Dr. Ireland said.

Speaking on behalf of the government, Vice President Jewel Howard - Taylor urged school administrations to include in their administrative staff, a councilor whose responsibility will specifically be to counsel and create an atmosphere that will enable them to confidentially share things that affect them.

She also called on parents to desist from being too busy for their children, and be cautious about the kinds of friends they affiliate