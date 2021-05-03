Liberia: Open Letter to Your Excellency Dr. George M. Weah, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia

opinion

Dear Mr. PRESIDENT:

I WISH TO EXTEND MY COMPLIMENTS AND ALSO COMMEND YOU FOR YOUR EFFORTLESS LEADERSHIP IN MOVING Liberia in the right direction.

The basis of this open letter is the recent US Embassy security alert on Liberia which mentioned the increased armed robbery, drug abuse, and other matters of national security that have raised concerns.

Your Excellency, I believe that your administration's approach to national security is in the right direction but there is a need for effective implementation to ensure the security of life and property of Liberians and residents of Liberia. With due respect Your Excellency, I strongly believe that, those who commit crimes in Liberia should be held accountable to the fullest extent, and this must also be done through the proper coordination, collaboration, and leadership of all security organizations within Liberia.

Your Excellency, as you may already know, national development is dependent on the presence of a robust the criminal justice system and an expeditious application of the rule of law. A robust criminal justice system and proper application can also attract potential investors because they would feel confident that their investments in being put in a safe and secure environment. Private investment as you already know Mr. President has the propensity to fuel our economy and make this nation a better one.

Finally, Mr. President, I am cognizant of the fact that you engaged with other developmental issues, even though I know national security tops the list of those issues. Please permit me to offer my two cents on this matter which has become very pressing to those of us with experience in security matters. I am respectfully suggesting that the Government of Liberia under your leadership, reaches out to its international partners, to help identify and point out security loopholes so that action can be taken expeditiously. In collaboration with our Joint Security forces, our international partner, who we know have the resources, could help us alleviate, if not eradicate the security problems we currently face.

Thank you for taking your time to read this open letter and I wish God's manifold blessings as you continue to lead this nation into prosperity.

Respectfully Yours,

Albert Chelley

Former Deputy Director of Operations-LDEA-RL