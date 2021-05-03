Liberia: Father of School Shooting Victim Forgives His Daughter's Killer

Monrovia — Dr. Philip Ireland, father of the 14-year-old Cyber-Ed School of Excellence Student who was shot and killed on campus, says he has forgiven the perpetrator, and holds no malice against him or his family.

The perpetrator, Jovanus Turay, 16, also a student of the school is currently being held in a safe home by the Liberia National Police while investigation into the shooting incident is still ongoing.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of April 13. The deceased, Precious Ireland, was pronounced dead on arrival at the SOS clinic.

She was shot twice on both sides of her neck.

Jovanus was picked up from campus by the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Liberia National Police.

"As head of the family, we the family, we forgive Jovanus, his father and everybody that has to do with that family hundred percent," Dr. Ireland in his tribute at the Harvest Continental Church where the interment service of the deceased was held over the weekend.

Dr. Ireland stressed the need for reconciliation between the two families - his and that of Jovanus. Both families have known each other closely for decades.

He professed blessings over Jovanus' life and offered him prayers.

"In fact, to take one step forward, we bless you, we pray for Jovanus; we take one step further again, we ask God he will be a better father, a better husband, we will never serve the enemy, we hold on to God - that is our tribute for the beloved Precious," he said.

Dr. Ireland said Liberia has witnessed too much bloodshed as a result of seeking revenge. This, he said, originated from deep rooted hatred for different reasons.

"We don't want anything, we don't want blood for blood, we don't want any revenge. Our country has seen too much of that, we forgive, we require nothing," he said.

The funeral ceremony was also attended by students of the Cyber-Ed School, and a host of officials of government including Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor.

Speaking on behalf of the government, Vice President Taylor urged schools in the country to incorporate a counseling program within their systems that would allow students to freely share issues bothering them for them to be counselled on overcoming these issues.

She also urged parents to never be too busy for their children and advised that parents have to be mindful of who their children affiliate with.

Over Two Weeks No Charges

The Constitution of Liberia mandates that every person detained or arrested be formally charged and presented before a court of competent jurisdiction within forty-eight hours. However, it has been over two weeks since the shooting incident occurred and the Liberia National Police is yet to charge Jovanus for him to be arraigned before the court.