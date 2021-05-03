Liberia: Made Urges Press Union of Liberia to Set Up Welfare Fund

Monrovia — A media advocacy group, Media Alliance for Democratic Governance (MADE) is encouraging the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) to set up a welfare fund.

According to the group, the fund would be used to cater to the needs of its members who may be stricken by severe illnesses, motor accident, natural disasters and death.

The Media group maintained that the availability of the fund will do away with the current practice of the media sending SOS calls to the public for assistance whenever any of its members is in critical and distressful conditions.

The National Coordinator of MADE Joseph F. Charlie noted that since the PUL was established over four decades ago, its members struck by critical illnesses and other vulnerable conditions continue to rely solely on assistance from the public, philanthropists or goodwill gesture from top government officials for remedies.