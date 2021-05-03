Liberia: NaFAA, FAO Sign Two Cardinal Fisheries Projects

Monrovia — The government of Liberia through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, (NaFAA) recently signed two cardinal fisheries projects with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) aimed at strengthening the Liberian fisheries sector.

According to a NaFAA press release, the two Fisheries projects include the 'Livelihood Empowerment of women in small-scale fisheries (SSF) during and after COVID-19 and the Assessment of Sea Cucumber Fisheries along the coast in Liberia'.

The Livelihood Empowerment of women in small-scale fisheries (SSF) during and after COVID-19 project is valued at US$749,000.00 and it will impact about one thousand Liberian fishmongers (women who process fish and sell ). The 'Livelihood Empowerment of women in small-scale fisheries (SSF) during and after COVID-19' project is in line with Sustainable Development Goal 1,2,3,8,9, and 14.

At the same time, the Assessment of Sea Cucumber Fisheries project is valued at US$91,000.00 and will last for a period of twelve months with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO providing technical support.

The Livelihood Empowerment of women in small-scale fisheries (SSF) during and after the COVID-19 project is funded by the Japanese government to the Liberian government through NaFAA and is implemented by the FAO while the Assessment of Sea Cucumber Fisheries project is funded by the FAO.

The expected outcome of the Livelihood Empowerment of women in small-scale fisheries (SSF) during and after COVID-19 project is aimed at food security and poverty reduction and the outcome of the Assessment of Sea Cucumber Fisheries project is to develop a sea cucumber management plan which will be the first of its kind in the Gulf of Guinea. Speaking during the signing ceremony which took place at the Mesurado Pier near the Coast Guard Base on Bushrod Island, the Director-General of NaFAA disclosed that FAO has been one of the first international partners to expressed interest in helping the Liberian government to manage sea cucumbers.

Madam Emma Metieh Glassco disclosed that sea cucumbers have been newly discovered in Liberian waters and it is valuable internationally on Asian markets as such the Liberian government attaches great importance to the fisheries.

"I would like to say thanks FAO for its prompt intervention that would help bring about holistic assessment of sea cucumber fisheries in Liberian waters, the government through NaFAA wrote to FAO for technical support" Madam Glassco stressed during the signing ceremony.