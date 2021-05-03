Liberia: LFA, Tempo Sport Sign Match Ball Sponsorship

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) and Tempo Sport have signed an agreement for Tempo Sport to serve as the official match ball sponsors of the Orange National League for three seasons, beginning 2021/2022 league season.

Both parties on Friday, April 30, 2021, Tempo Middle East and Africa Regional Business Development Director Ahmed Rabie El-Hadad and LFA President Mustapha Raji signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) in the board room at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

According to the agreement, Tempo will provide free 500 branded-match balls to the LFA valued around US$24,000 and 3,000 match balls to be purchased by clubs/LFA at 50-percent discount.

Speaking during the signing ceremony LFA president Mustapha Raji told Egyptian Ambassador to Liberia Ahmed El Sayed Hetal that Liberia is opened to doing business.

"We want to continue with this cooperation not just with Tempo but other companies in Egypt to invest in Liberia. The country is up and we are growing.

"And we want to seek the opportunity of other partners that can come in. As expressed by the representative of Tempo, Liberian companies also have the opportunity to partner with them so they can resell and gain additional profits from their products.

"We believe this is the true spirit of the partnership with the Egyptian and our governments; with Tempo Sport and the LFA and our relationship with the Egyptian FA where you can use your influence to push for other things like long term partnership," said Raji added.

Raji described the occasion as a new and historic one in the sector.

He said the agreement is part of the LFA's development initiative aimed at bringing more and new partners on board to ensure that they help develop the game in Liberia.

His statement was flanked by Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson who used the occasion to congratulate the local national teams for their splendid display in the just ended Mano River Union Tournament.

Minister Wilson hailed Egypt for its long-standing ties with Liberia and emphasized that with the new sporting deal it has further cemented said bilateral relationships between the two countries.

He pledged the government's willingness and support to the administration of Mustapha Raji.

He said he has explicit confidence in Raji and team to deliver.