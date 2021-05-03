Liberia: Stages FC Ends Heaven Eleven 19 Games Unbeaten Record

Monrovia — Liberia Football Association Second Division relegation-threatened outfit Stages FC created the biggest upset of the season on Friday, April 30, 2021 when they defeated league leaders Heaven Eleven FC.

The Duport Road-base club that is second from bottom hit the Yekepa boys with a 2-0 defeat at the SKD Practice Pitch to bring the Nimba County-based team 19 games undefeated run in the LFA Orange 2nd division to an end.

Sam George gave Stages the lead in the first half and his defense held on throughout a tension park first 45 minutes of play.

After the break, star player Gibson Freeman made things worse for the league leaders when he increased his side lead in the 78 minutes.

Heaven Eleven fought to get the equalizer but could not as Stages played out their hearts to collect their third straight win.

The defeat has sent a troubling signal for Eleven FC, as their lead at the top of the table has now being reduced to five points by BYC II who defeated Jubilee FC 3-0 also on Friday

Heaven Eleven haven't won a game in their last three matches, drawing to Fassell FC and Keitrace FC all in the relegation zone and finally got a taste of defeat for the first time.

Heaven Eleven FC President Alvin Poure took to Facebook reacting to the defeat and pointed out complacency as reason for the defeat, urging his players to bounce back in their next fixture.