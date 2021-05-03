Liberia: FIFA, CAF Presidents Expected in Monrovia

3 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis Boayue

Monrovia — World Footballing body President, Gianni Infantino, and Confederation of African Football President, Patrick Motsepe, are expected to land on the Liberian soil to inspect ongoing and completed FIFA-approved projects, which were recently commissioned by President Weah.

According to the Liberia Football Association release, both Infantino and Motsepe will arrive in Liberia through the Robert International Airport on May 4, at 7:00pm to meet with President George Manneh Weah, Chief patron of sports, LFA executive committee members, and stakeholders of Liberian football.

Liberia Football Association (LFA) President, Mustapha Raji who is also a CAF executive committee member and vice president for the West African Football Union (WAFU Zone A), will arrive with Infantino and Motsepe at the Roberts international airport on 4 May to welcome his Footballing counterparts to Liberia

Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica.

