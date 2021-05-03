Angola: Sunavest Invests U.S.$15 Million in Recycling Unit

Luanda — The Sunavest Group is investing around US $15 million in a paper recycling factory, which may start operating in September this year.

With an installed capacity of 55 tonnes/day and an annual average of 20,000 tonnes/year, the investment is in line with the Angolan state's strategy of promoting local production.

Speaking to ANGOP, the group's administrator, Carlos Alves, said that with this production of recycled materials, cardboard boxes, packaging, as well as paper bags could be made, all with a "100% Angola produce" stamp.

He assured that the investment, in addition to being a positive point for the country's economy, will also help the environment, since paper has a high cost and very few of this material is recycled.

The Sunavest Group owns the Zeepack Angola and Plastcon factories, which develop industrial projects with the latest technology for paper and plastic.

With more than 120 workers, of which 85% are nationals, the industry has its lines of work aimed at replacing imports of raw materials, investing in the areas of the primary sector, thus reducing foreign exchange slack.

