Rwanda: Minister Biruta Salutes Rwanda-EU Ties

1 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Wilson Twagira

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Vicent Biruta has commended the existing relations between Rwanda and the European Union Delegation, saying that Rwanda is committed to sustaining the strong partnership that has been nurtured over the years.

Biruta said this on Friday April 30 while officiating at the 10th Anniversary of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

EEAS is the EU's diplomatic service and aims to make EU foreign policy more coherent and effective.

"For the last ten years, bilateral ties between EU and Africa have focused on the search of common solutions to diferent challenges despite the fact that some gaps remain," Biruta said.

Commenting on the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic which continues to claim lives in different countries including on the African continent, Biruta commended the EU for their solidarity in different ways including their significant contribution towards social and economic recovery and procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

"We look forward to implementing another important milestone towards enhancing continent-to -continent relations, the new partnership agreement between European and the Organisation of Africa, Carribean and Pacific states, stresses that within the current global context, its critical that African continent continues to move away from development aid and instead focus on stengthening partnership and collaboration," he said.

In an interview with The New Times, the head of EU Delegation to Rwanda, Nicola Bellomo emphasized the need for continued excellent relationship with Rwanda which he said is mainly based on shared interests.

"No one can work alone, the recent crisis of Covid-19 pandemic shows us that no one can address global challenges alone," Bellomo said.

Fode Ndiaye, the UN Resident Coordinator also underscored the continued partnership between UN and EU based on mutual respect as enshrined in the 1945 UN Charter and 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which he said is aimed at building a better world for all people leaving no one behind.

