Nigeria: If Nigeria 'Separates', I Have Nowhere to Go - Tinubu

"If we say Nigeria should seperate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq."

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has called on those clamouring for secession to jettison such an idea.

Speaking at the Special Ramadan Prayer Tafsir (Lecture) for Lagos State and Nigeria, held at the Lagos House, Marina on Sunday, Mr Tinubu said the country was better together than seperated.

He said the war drums some people were beating would result in the disintegration of the country like Sudan and Iraq.

According to him, Nigeria is yet to recover from the effect of the civil war, hence, cannot afford to experience another war.

"For clamouring for war, God will not allow Nigeria to experience war. If we say Nigeria should seperate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq. Such war does not end on time. We are yet to recover from the civil war.

"We are better together. I have nowhere I am going. Whoever has experienced war in the past will not pray for such. Nigeria will not seperate, it's not acceptable to us. Our prayers is for prosperity and more wealth for the country," he said.

Mr Tinubu also commended the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, for their achievements in the state.

He said that the state had witnessed massive developments since the administration of Mr Sanwo-Olu came on board and expressed satisfaction with their performance.

In his goodwill message, Governor Sanwo-Olu promised to fulfill his campaign promises and deliver on the dividends of democracy. He said the state government was in the process of installing 2,000 cameras across the state for security surveillance.

He said the proposed last mile buses, which his administration would unveil this month (May), would eradicate the menace of Okada riders.

According to him, more funds will be deployed into the state Security Trust Fund to empower police and other security operatives, while technology will be deployed around the state.

The National Missioner, Ansaru-deen Society of Nigeria, Abdul-rahman Ahmad, also called on those clamouring for the country to divide to have a rethink.

Mr Ahmad said that though insecurity was on the increase, but with constant prayers, change of thoughts and characters by Nigerians, the country would come out of it

The Islamic cleric encouraged all Nigerians to buy made in Nigeria products to strengthen the naira and the economy.

He urged the Lagos State Government to make examples of lawless commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada riders, for peace and security in Lagos.

Mr Ahmad condemned the kidnappings in many parts of the country and advised government to implement the laws on insecurity as it affects development.

"For those clamouring to divide the country, maybe you should have a rethink. Ask yourself; where will this clamour for so called independence lead us? We should reinvent this country. Nigeria will be great.

"Today are in hard times, these are uncertain times. This is the time men are supposed to be seperated from boys. This is the time that regions need to think out of the box.

"We are insecure, we are unsure, there is hunger, there is anger and confusion in the land. This is the time we need divine intervention. If we gather and pray till 2023, Allah will not listen to us till we do some things.

"This is the time action is required, backed by deep thoughts for today and our tomorrow. We have often blamed leaders but we have to choose the kind of leaders we deserve. Everywhere is unsafe even the police station is not safe. We need to rejig," he said.

The event was attended by frontline Islamic clerics from all local government areas in the state and the General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Abubakar Garba; the former National Chairman of the APC, Bisi Akande; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; business mogul, Aliko Dangote; among others.

Meanwhile, the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) on Sunday held a special prayer session for peace and unity to reign in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer session and Ramadan lecture took place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The Director-General of the organisation, Aminu Suleiman, said the prayer session was also held for the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Mr Tinubu, because of his compassionate nature.

Mr Suleiman said that many who knew and appreciated the good things Mr Tinubu had done in Lagos wanted him to replicate the same at the national level.

"We need someone like him to rule this country, he has done it in Lagos, that is why we are praying for him; let God give him the chance to come and rule this country. He has feeling for human being," he said.

Mr Suleiman said that there was the need to maintain peace and unity as the way to progress in the country

In his remarks, the Lagos State Commissoner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, said that the prayers for peace and security in the country were very important.

Mr Elegushi said that it was also imperative for Muslim faithful to pray for a good leader ahead of the 2023 election.

"Really, we are praying for security, for peace but at the same time, we must pray for us to have a good leader as the president of this country."

NAN