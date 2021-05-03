Kenya: DP Ruto Takes 2022 Vote-Hunt to the Diaspora

3 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has called for the creation of a State Department in charge of Kenyans in the Diaspora, as he popularised his 2022 State House bid.

Ruto said the new division will deal with the affairs of Kenyans abroad owing to their huge and integral contribution to the development of the country.

Central Bank of Kenya statistics show that Kenyans in foreign lands send back home an estimated Sh330 billion a year.

"We have begun a clear, inclusive and structured engagement with Kenyans abroad to involve them in the transformation of Kenya," he said during a virtual meeting with Kenyans in the Diaspora drawn from across the world.

The event was organised by renowned management consultant and strategy expert Eliud Owalo.

Ruto noted that the move will make Kenyans abroad to concretize and prosecute "our broad and solid plans to make Kenya a better and fairer country for everyone."

And to exploit their potential, Ruto added that a platform for everyone in the diaspora to join the conversation will be opened.

"We will advance the deliberation to configure our politics to issues, policies and programmes," he argued.

The Diaspora said they wanted to be involved in the decision making of the country's political, social and economic issues.

In particular, they asked for the creation of a special investment diaspora bond, friendly and speedy acquisition of passports, protection of their investments, among others.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

