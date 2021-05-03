Kenya: Jambojet Resumes Operations to All 5 Local Destinations

Nairobi — Jambojet has resumed operations to all its five local destinations namely Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Ukunda and Malindi from its hub in Nairobi starting 2nd May, 2021.

This follows the opening of airspace after the Government of Kenya lifted the month-long partial lockdown affecting five counties including Nairobi.

"We advise our customers who had suspended their travel to get in touch with us via email reservations@jambojet.com, our customer care numbers +254711024501/ 073404545/ 0730804545 or Social media pages @FlyJambojet to reschedule their flights," the airline said in a statement.

The regional carrier added that it remains committed to following the set COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of all its passengers and staff.

According to Jambojet, its aircraft are fitted with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration system that refresh the air every 3 minutes.

"Additionally, we will continue to thoroughly sanitize our aircraft with industry approved disinfectants before and after each flight. All passengers and crew will be required to wear a facemask throughout the journey."