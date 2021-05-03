South Africa: Statement On the Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu Regent of the Zulu Nation

press release

By Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP

Inkosi of the Buthelezi Clan and

Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation

On behalf of the Zulu Royal Family, I hereby inform the nation of arrangements that have been made for the funeral of the late Regent, Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

On Wednesday 5 May, Her Majesty's body will be transported from Johannesburg to her Royal Palace of KwaKhangelamankengane in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, where preparations for her burial will take place on Thursday.

In line with her wishes, as was done for His Majesty the King, Her Majesty will be interred at the crack of dawn in a private burial. As confirmed by her children, Her Majesty wished to be buried at her Royal Palace. Having discussed this with the Queen Mother, Queen Mayvis maZungu, it has been agreed that everything must be done in accordance with the late Regent's wishes.

A memorial service will be held on Friday at KwaKhangelamankengane Palace, which will be presided over by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church to which Her Majesty belonged. It is expected, however, that His Grace the Archbishop of the Anglican Church will also participate.

I have spoken to the Premier about these arrangements and he has advised that a request is before His Excellency the President to give the memorial service the status of a provincial funeral. Once a decision is taken, an announcement in this regard will be made by Government.

Regrettably, as the Covid-19 pandemic remains with us, a request must be made for members of the public to refrain from travelling to the Palace to pay their respects. Her Majesty's memorial service will be attended by members of the Royal Families of both the Kingdom of Zululand and the Kingdom of eSwatini. This will further reduce the number of mourners allowed in terms of Covid-19 protocols. Such protocols will be strictly maintained.

I thank the nation for your continued prayers in this painful time of loss.