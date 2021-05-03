Mauritius: Launching of Activities to Encourage More People to Donate Blood Voluntarily and Regularly

3 May 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Activities aimed at encouraging more people to donate blood voluntarily and regularly, especially in view of the critical depletion of stock of blood at the Blood Bank, kicked off, on 1 May 2021, at the Piton Social Welfare Centre, in Piton. The Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah, was present on that occasion.

Fifty-seven Social Welfare Centres (SWC) around the country will be mobilised for weekly blood donations so as to solve the chronic shortage of blood. L'Escalier SWC started its series of blood donation on 10 April 2021 followed by Grand Bois SWC on 17 April 2021, Case Noyale SWC on 24 April 2021, and Bramsthan SWC on 26 April 2021.

Through these activities, the campaign has as objective to, on one hand, motivate regular blood donors to continue giving blood and, on the other hand, encourage people in good health who have never given blood to begin doing so.

The demand for blood continues to grow each year and is needed for emergency surgery, cancer patients, and people having inherited blood disorders such as thalassaemia, cardiac interventions and hi-tech medicine.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

