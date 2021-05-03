Egypt: The State of June 30 Entrenches the Principles of Citizenship and National Unity

The state of June 30 entrenches the principles of citizenship and national unity:

The main committee for the legalization of the conditions of the churches continues to regularize and legalize the conditions of the Egyptian churches

National unity is one of the most important pillars of Egypt's progress throughout the ages. The state boosts its efforts after the 30th of June Revolution to prioritize the values of citizenship and national cohesion, in light of a safe and stable society in which there is no racism, sectarianism, or discrimination, but rather united by solid foundations of coexistence and Brotherhood, love and peace between both fabrics of the Egyptian people, Muslims and Christians, to get Egypt return to its civilized position and move forward to build a new state in which all citizens of the nation participate.

In this respect, the Cabinet Media Center published a video highlighting the continuation of the work of the main committee for legalizing the conditions of the Egyptian churches, in order to establish the principles of citizenship and national unity.

The video displayed the legalization of the status of churches since the formation of the committee until April 2021, indicating that the committee has taken decisions to legalize 1077 churches and 805 buildings.

The video, also, reviewed the geographical distribution of churches and buildings that have been legalized and reconciled, at the level of the governorates of the Republic.

Moreover, the video confirmed that the Egyptian people, with their unity and cohesion, contributed to aborting many plots that targeted the security of the homeland and stirred up discord among the sects of society, adding that the Egyptians set the most wonderful examples in defending their homeland and their identity as well as in protecting their holy places, salient of which are the churches, so that Egypt remains the cradle of civilizations.