Namibia: Bank Manager to Appear for Theft of Over N$1 Million

3 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A BANK manager is set to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court today following her arrest for the theft of N$1 106 000 that took place last week at Arandis.

The 47-year-old Standard Bank employee, according to the police's crime report, initially took N$800 000 from the bank's safe and handed it to an unknown suspect who had promised to double the money.

It is further alleged that last Friday, during lunch, the suspect was again called by the same person and was requested to deposit an additional amount of N$306 000 into a Bank Windhoek account number, which was sent to her via SMS, which she allegedly did. No cash has been recovered and investigations continue.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.