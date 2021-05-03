Namibia: Bank Manager to Appear for Theft of Over N$1 Million

A BANK manager is set to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court today following her arrest for the theft of N$1 106 000 that took place last week at Arandis.

The 47-year-old Standard Bank employee, according to the police's crime report, initially took N$800 000 from the bank's safe and handed it to an unknown suspect who had promised to double the money.

It is further alleged that last Friday, during lunch, the suspect was again called by the same person and was requested to deposit an additional amount of N$306 000 into a Bank Windhoek account number, which was sent to her via SMS, which she allegedly did. No cash has been recovered and investigations continue.