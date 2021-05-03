Namibia: 'The Namibian' Wins Big At Journalism Awards

THE Namibian's journalists last week raked in a number of awards at the Editors' Forum of Namibia (EFN) 2021 Journalism Awards.

Journalists contested in nine categories, namely best investigative exposé (won by The Namibian's Shinovene Immanuel), best reporting on health matters (won by The Namibian's Charlotte Nambadja), best business, innovation and finance reporting (won by New Era's Lerato Kgobetsi Slinger), political reporting and governance issues (won by The Namibian's Tileni Mongudhi and Mathias Haufiku), best sport coverage (won by The Namibian's Timo Shihepo), agriculture and environment reporting (won by The Namibian's Sonja Smith), photojournalism (won by The Namibian's Taati Niilenge), community broadcasting (all entries were disqualified) and journalist of the year (also won by Smith).

EFN vice chairperson Peter Denk on Thursday night said the awards are aimed at promoting excellent and professional journalism in Namibia, underpinned by a commitment to truth, impartiality and objectivity.

First National Bank Namibia were the sole sponsors of the event.

Willie Olivier, who spoke on behalf of the panel of adjudicators, said more than 130 entries were submitted by over 40 entrants.

Furthermore, entries covered both 2019 and 2020 as there was no event ceremony last year, he said.

Olivier said the adjudicators would have liked to see more entries from more media houses, and television and radio stations.

"With regards to the quality of entries ... they were exceptional and addressed relevant public interest issues . . . the average mark for the winners in the various categories was 78%, and the margin between entries was often very small," he said.

The judges said they would have liked to see a greater diversity of sources in stories, with more gender balance "and to avoid relying on the usual stock" of prominent sources which happen to be mainly men, Olivier said.

The Namibian's editor, Tangeni Amupadhi, yesterday congratulated all entrants.

"The quality [of entries] was good, and it's clear there are efforts to keep improving on that. I'm filled with a great sense of pride ... I can only imagine how tough it was for the adjudicators to pick a certain piece over another," he said.

Amupadhi applauded the EFN for carrying the awards as it is mainly about showcasing and reminding all about the importance of media freedom in any society.

The Namibia Media Professionals Union (Nampu) congratulated members who scooped prizes at the awards.

"The awards should serve as encouragement to all journalists in Namibia to work hard and produce credible and reliable work ... We appreciate the efforts of the EFN to introduce and sustain the awards," Nampu secretary general Sakeus Iikela said.

He said some union members were, however, disappointed with the manner in which the awards were conducted.

"Many felt excluded because they were only made aware of the nomination process on the last day of entering the competition. Nampu calls on the EFN to be more transparent with the hosting of the next awards," he said.

Freelance journalist Tiri Masawi said the EFN should ensure that the call for entries is more widely advertised.

"My view is that the recent ones were not widely advertised or communicated to give ample time hence some may not have gotten a fair chance to enter."