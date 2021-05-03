Namibia: Rape, Kidnapping Trial Ends in 27-Year Jail Term

A MAN convicted of kidnapping and raping a young woman in Windhoek two years ago is now facing nearly three decades in prison.

This is after the trial of Bradley Coleman (35) ended in the Windhoek Regional Court last week with magistrate Alexis Diergaardt sentencing him to an effective prison term of 27 years.

Coleman was convicted on two counts of rape and a charge of kidnapping in connection with events which took place in Windhoek on 1 and 2 February 2019.

He denied guilt on the charges when his trial started in October last year, but Diergaardt found him guilty on all three counts last week.

During the trial, the complainant in the case told the court Coleman had asked her to help him prepare a surprise for someone both of them know, and that he picked her up in Windhoek supposedly for that purpose on 1 February 2019.

The complainant, who was 23 years old at the time of the incident, recounted that Coleman took her to a guest house in Khomasdal, where he had booked a room.

Once they were in the room, he took a knife from under a mattress, ordered her to lie on the floor, and tied her wrists and ankles with cable ties, while he also stuck adhesive tape over her mouth, she said.

She told the court that Colemen left the room for about half an hour. On his return, he removed the cable ties with which he had tied her up and the tape over her mouth, and talked to her about the tough childhood he said he had and about a friend who had betrayed him and cost him his job, the said.

She further testified that Coleman stated he was prepared to die that day.

He again tied her up before he left the room to buy drinks, she said.

After his return to the room, she added, Coleman told her he was sexually deprived, as he had not had intercourse for five months - and after that he raped her.

The adhesive tape was still stuck over her mouth when that happened, she said.

"I was crying through the Sellotape," she added.

She said they spent the night in the room. The next morning, Coleman raped her a second time, she testified.

According to the complainant she devised an escape plan that morning and told Coleman she had a dentist appointment which she had to keep. He accompanied her to the dentist's office, where she reported to an employee that she was being held captive and had been raped.

Coleman admitted that he tied the complainant up and put tape over her mouth in the guest house room. He said he did this out of anger and frustration because the person for whom he wanted to prepare a surprise was not answering her telephone.

He said he left the room for about 30 minutes, and on his way back he came to his senses and realised what he was doing was wrong

Back at the guest house, he said, he freed the complainant, apologised to her and then spent the rest of the evening in her company. Later during the evening, they had consensual intercourse, he claimed.

Diergaardt sentenced Coleman to 15 years' imprisonment on each of the two counts of rape, with three years of the sentence on one charge suspended for a period of five years on condition Coleman is not convicted of rape committed during the period of suspension. He was also sentenced to a one-year jail term for kidnapping, with that sentence ordered to be served concurrently with the sentence on one of the rape charges.

The state was represented by Filemon Nyau. Defence lawyer Jermaine Muchali represented Coleman.