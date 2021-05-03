Namibia: Sparkle, Saris and Spice At the Omba

3 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Martha Mukaiwa

A GLIMPSE of the East awaits at the [email protected] Incredible India Fair currently at the Namibia Craft Centre's Omba Gallery.

Hosted by the high commission of India in collaboration with the India-Namibia Friendship Association (Infa) in support of the Namibia Craft Centre, the fair presents a vibrant display of Indian textiles, clothing, handicrafts, beauty products and food items, and notes a momentous milestone of the country's independence.

"India will celebrate the 75th anniversary of her independence in 2022. This will be a significant milestone in our development journey of the last 75 years," says Vipul Bawa, the Indian high commission's head of chancery.

"Through [email protected], we propose to commemorate, with Namibia, our common successes, share our experiences since independence, and how we can tackle our common challenges together. The high commission of India will be organising a series of activities in this regard with Namibian stakeholders in the next two years."

Featuring artworks and products exhibited by members of the local Indian community, the Incredible India Fair also builds on the friendship between Namibia and India at a national and local community level.

"Infa is a newly established local friendship association committed to furthering the friendly people-to-people relationship between India and Namibia," Bawa says.

"Artisans and crafts people are among the hardest hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic and associated restrictions. This fair is a small form of support to them in these difficult times," he says.

Beyond the Indian products currently on display, Bawa says: "Visitors coming to the fair will also add to the footfall of the Namibia Craft Centre, thereby promoting local Namibian arts and crafts. Part of the proceeds would also help strengthen the centre."

Inviting all arts and crafts lovers to visit the exhibition, which will be open until 7 May, the Incredible India Fair is a treasure of chai, henna and Himalaya products, a wealth of wall art, jewellery and wind chimes, the elegance of embroidered vests and colourful dresses and the sparkle of saris and spices.

- [email protected]; Martha Mukaiwa on Facebook and Instagram; marthamukaiwa.com

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.