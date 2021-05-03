Namibia: Sparkle, Saris and Spice At the Omba

A GLIMPSE of the East awaits at the [email protected] Incredible India Fair currently at the Namibia Craft Centre's Omba Gallery.

Hosted by the high commission of India in collaboration with the India-Namibia Friendship Association (Infa) in support of the Namibia Craft Centre, the fair presents a vibrant display of Indian textiles, clothing, handicrafts, beauty products and food items, and notes a momentous milestone of the country's independence.

"India will celebrate the 75th anniversary of her independence in 2022. This will be a significant milestone in our development journey of the last 75 years," says Vipul Bawa, the Indian high commission's head of chancery.

"Through [email protected], we propose to commemorate, with Namibia, our common successes, share our experiences since independence, and how we can tackle our common challenges together. The high commission of India will be organising a series of activities in this regard with Namibian stakeholders in the next two years."

Featuring artworks and products exhibited by members of the local Indian community, the Incredible India Fair also builds on the friendship between Namibia and India at a national and local community level.

"Infa is a newly established local friendship association committed to furthering the friendly people-to-people relationship between India and Namibia," Bawa says.

"Artisans and crafts people are among the hardest hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic and associated restrictions. This fair is a small form of support to them in these difficult times," he says.

Beyond the Indian products currently on display, Bawa says: "Visitors coming to the fair will also add to the footfall of the Namibia Craft Centre, thereby promoting local Namibian arts and crafts. Part of the proceeds would also help strengthen the centre."

Inviting all arts and crafts lovers to visit the exhibition, which will be open until 7 May, the Incredible India Fair is a treasure of chai, henna and Himalaya products, a wealth of wall art, jewellery and wind chimes, the elegance of embroidered vests and colourful dresses and the sparkle of saris and spices.

- [email protected]; Martha Mukaiwa on Facebook and Instagram; marthamukaiwa.com