Namibia: Swakopmund Has N$668m Budget

THE Swakopmund Town Council has tabled a budget of N$667,5 million for the 2021/2022 financial year.

This consists of a capital budget of N$196 156 000 and an operational budget of N$471 569 800 making it slightly higher than last year.

Of the capital budget, N$148 788 (31%) is carried over from last year for the continuation of projects and about half of the operational budget will go towards salaries. No salary increase has, however, been budgeted for the new financial year.

The bulk of the capital budget, about N$45 million, will go towards the development and maintenance of streets. Other noteworthy projects include maintenance and development of waste water management projects (N$36,4 million); and the construction of public buildings such as an SME industrial park, community hall, low cost houses and ablution facilities (N$41 million).

What may come as a major sigh of relief for the more than 60 000 residents of Swakopmund, is a zero percent increase for all tariffs.

"Council has full understanding of the current prevailing economic circumstances that had caused hardship for many citizens. It is crucial to acknowledge the challenges and difficulties that we face since Covid-19 hit us a year ago," said management committee chairman Wilfried Groenewald at last week's council meeting.

He said, during his budget presentation, that the municipality has been inundated with requests for waiving the payment of rates, levies and service accounts, and although the council, as a service provider, "cannot consider these requests favourably", it will table a possible economic relief package that will only be applicable during the state of emergency due to the pandemic as declared by president Hage Geingob.

Besides the zero increase in tariffs, the relief package may also include no interest levied on accounts due to non-payment; no interest on late renewal of business registration for the period ending 31 March 2022; and the application of reduced tariffs in light of the general valuation of 2020.

Groenewald said the council will also be closely monitoring the 2021/2022 financial transactions to ensure the municipality maintains the desired levels of service delivery, while moving forward with current developments to ensure growth.

The days of tardy response to transactions and consistent requests for extensions of time to settle payments with the municipality without proper justification are numbered. This was evident during Thursday's ordinary council meeting in which the request to extend the time for payment of several projects that stem from agreements several years back were not approved by the council.

"We cannot always extend indefinitely. We also have a budget to adhere to," Groenewald told The Namibian.