Namibia: Karibib Quarry Strike Enters Third Week

3 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

SALARY negotiations between Best Cheers Investment Namibia (Pty) Ltd marble and granite cutting and processing company and the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) have not yielded any agreement two weeks since they commenced.

The two parties met last week to resolve the matter in the presence of conciliator Lea Shimbamba from the Office of the Labour Commissioner.

They exchanged proposals on the way forward with the company making an offer of a 4% salary increase and a further N$150 introductory housing allowance.

Best Cheers Investment initially stuck at a zero salary increment citing that 2020 was a difficult year for the business.

The employees through MUN Erongo region coordinator George Ampweya rejected the offer and gave a counterproposal. The union's initial demands were a salary adjustment from N$3 070 to N$4 270 with a further N$700 housing allowance.

"Based on our mandate, we reduced our position. We said we would consider a N$1000 salary adjustment and a further N$500 housing allowance and six-months back pay. We agreed that they will consider the position," said Ampweya.

Going forward, the two parties agreed to have weekly meetings until the matter is resolved.

Best Cheer Investments Namibia (Pty) Ltd is part of the Chinese international corporation Best Cheer Stone Group and operates quarries on the outskirts of Karibib and Omatjete.

