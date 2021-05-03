Namibia: PM Calls for 'Responsible Reporting'

PRIME minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila says journalists in some instances have compromised their fact-checking and verification processes "resulting in dire damage in a social context".

In line with that, the prime minister called on journalists to use their media power responsibly and to ensure factual reporting, in addition to contributing to economic growth and prosperity for all.

Speaking at the World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) global opening in Windhoek yesterday, the prime minister said journalists' fact checking is compromised because the business of news has become time bound.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said as the internet has made information easily accessible, it is required of the media to be more cautious by analysing and putting "floating" information into perspective.

Meaningful and factual information remains the pulse of any democracy and good governance, she said.

"As such, their rights and responsibilities ought to be established to safeguard the integrity of the media. Journalists, therefore, have to remain loyal to the public by prioritising the public interest above their own personal beliefs and their quest for profit-making," she said.

The prime minister added that in modern times, the media has the enormous power of serving as valuable forums for communicating the country's affairs to the people.

"The government is thus encouraging the media to use its media freedom power responsibly and support efforts the government has put in place to improve the living standard of the people. We know we attract what we celebrate the most," she said.

She said as Namibia and the world celebrates press freedom, media professionals can help with nation building, adding the government will ensure the public has convenient access to public information.

"We appreciate the acknowledgement of our government's efforts in this regard, including our recent tabling of the access to information bill," Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said.

She said the government unreservedly reaffirms its commitment to press freedom as expressed in Namibia's Constitution.

"Over the past 31 years of our independence, no journalist or media practitioner or any resident of this country, has been threatened, gagged, imprisoned, tortured or killed in Namibia for any reason," she said.

'CORNERSTONE OF HUMAN RIGHTS'

Ambassador Salah Siddig Hammad from the African Union Commission said information as a public good is a cornerstone of human rights enshrined in our African shared values instruments and standards.

He said this right cannot be enjoyed without ensuring access to information as well as the safety and protection of journalists globally.

"Journalists through dissemination of information can facilitate citizens' participation in public decision-making and express their views freely. Journalism is thus not only important for information-sharing, but also for participation, accountability and good governance and democracy," Hammad said.

'HUNGER GAMES'

Meanwhile, the secretary general of the newly established Namibia Media Professionals Union (Nampu), Sakeus Iikela, said media owners in Namibia are guilty of paying workers slave wages and subjecting journalists to poor working conditions.

"The media is the first to talk about poor working conditions and slave wages at government and other entities, but they continue to play what I call hunger games with their workers," he said.

Iikela said the current Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) strike is a good example of how the genuine concerns of media workers, including journalists, are often neglected by their employers.

"Many have asked whether it was the right time for the NBC workers to go on a strike. I say there is no better time to strike and expose the barbaric treatment of media workers than on this day when the rest of the world is converging on Namibia to celebrate press freedom," he said.

Editors Forum of Namibia chairperson Frank Steffen, however, slammed the NBC workers's strike during WPFD celebrations.